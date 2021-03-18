Britain says delay to Serum vaccine delivery contributed to supply squeeze

Britain says delay to Serum vaccine delivery contributed to supply squeezeReuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:06 IST
Britain's constrained supply of COVID-19 vaccines for its rollout in April is in part due to a delay in a shipment from India's Serum Institute that is making AstraZeneca's shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.
"We have a delay in a scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India," Hancock told lawmakers.
He added that, separately, a batch of 1.7 million doses had been delayed as it had to be retested, without specifying the manufacturer.
