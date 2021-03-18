Britain is confident of COVID-19 vaccine supply, says PM's spokesman

Britain is confident of COVID-19 vaccine supply, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:09 IST
Britain is confident of its supply of COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, after the government warned its rollout would be slower than hoped in the coming weeks.
"We remain confident in our supply and are in constant contact with the manufacturers to understand potential variations in supply," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the Serum Institute in India had said they will supply more vaccines in the future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Serum Institute
ALSO READ
Indian-origin pharmacist jailed for selling prescription-only medicines in black market in UK
Ex-serviceman who won star medal during India-China war now drives an auto
India stands ready to work with UN to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Syria
Resilient Indian men's hockey team play out 1-1 with Germany
Warner concedes rushing injury return for series against India put him back