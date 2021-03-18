Britain is confident of COVID-19 vaccine supply, says PM's spokesman

Britain is confident of its supply of COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, after the government warned its rollout would be slower than hoped in the coming weeks.

"We remain confident in our supply and are in constant contact with the manufacturers to understand potential variations in supply," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the Serum Institute in India had said they will supply more vaccines in the future.

