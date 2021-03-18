Left Menu

Italy mourns its coronavirus dead as third wave builds

Like much of Italy, Bergamo is once again in lockdown to try to contain a third COVID-19 wave that on Wednesday saw a record 324 people nationwide admitted to intensive care, and only a few people were allowed to attend on Thursday in what is set to become an annual commemoration. Anxious to end the health crisis, Draghi said Italy's ongoing vaccination campaign was a priority and promised that inoculations would carry on unhindered whatever decision the European Medicines Agency (EMA) took about the AstraZeneca shot.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:12 IST
Italy mourns its coronavirus dead as third wave builds
Representative image Image Credit: ccnul.de

Flags flew at half-mast and thousands of towns held a minute's silence on Thursday as Italy mourned the victims of a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 100,000 in 13 months. Prime Minister Mario Draghi led tributes in Bergamo, an epicenter of the disease's first destructive wave a year ago and where city mayor Giorgio Gori said it had left no one unscathed.

"There is not a single person in Bergamo who did not have to say goodbye to a loved one," he said. Thursday marked the first anniversary of the day a convoy of army trucks rolled into the city to remove dozens of coffins accumulated in churches and chapels - a stark snapshot of the virus's untamed power.

"The respect we owe to those who have left us must give us the strength to rebuild the world they dreamed of for their children and grandchildren," said Draghi, speaking in a "remembrance wood" being created as a living monument to the dead in a local park. In all, 103,432 deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported in Italy, the seventh-highest toll in the world, including 670 in Bergamo and around 6,000 in the surrounding province.

Gori, wearing a sash in the colors of the national flag, said the real number in his city was much higher as only very few people were tested for the virus in the early days. Like much of Italy, Bergamo is once again in lockdown to try to contain a third COVID-19 wave that on Wednesday saw a record 324 people nationwide admitted to intensive care, and only a few people were allowed to attend on Thursday in what is set to become an annual commemoration.

Anxious to end the health crisis, Draghi said Italy's ongoing vaccination campaign was a priority and promised that inoculations would carry on unhindered whatever decision the European Medicines Agency (EMA) took about the AstraZeneca shot. Italy, like several European countries, suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccines this week over concerns about unusual blood disorders that had appeared in a handful of people. EMA is due to release findings of those cases later in the day.

"Whatever its decision, the vaccination campaign will continue with the same intensity, with the same objectives. Increased supplies of some vaccines will help compensate for delays by other pharmaceutical companies," Draghi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit becomes second Indian after Kohli to cross 9,000 T20 runs

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the second Indian batsman to cross 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Virat Kohli is the other Indian batsman to have crossed the 9,000-run mark in T20s and he is the leading run-getter for India in t...

Soccer-Barca's Dembele back in France squad for World Cup qualifiers

France have recalled Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to their squad for the first time in over two years as Les Bleus gear up for World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bosnia. Dembele, who has three goals in 21 La Liga appe...

Probe into killing of 6 Asian women, 2 others 'far from over,' Atlanta police say

Police in Georgia sought further clues on Thursday to the motive in the fatal shootings of eight people, six of them Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas that heightened concern over a recent surge of hate crimes directed at Asian Americans. T...

Mizoram bypoll, counting to be held on 'holy days'; oppn parties seek deferment

Opposition parties of Mizoram - the Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM and the BJP - on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India ECI to defer the Serchhip assembly seat bypoll and counting of votes, saying that both fell on days importan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021