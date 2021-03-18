Dutch watchdog reports two blood clot incidents after AstraZeneca vaccine -ANP

A Dutch watchdog has received reports of two people who developed blood clots and low platelet counts after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

The Dutch government paused its rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Sunday after being advised to do so by the country's medicines regulator.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)