Britain expects supplies of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks

Britain expects supplies of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeksReuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:20 IST
Britain expects to take its first delivery of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.
"We do expect supplies from Moderna in the coming weeks. And I'm very grateful to Moderna for the work that they have done," Hancock told lawmakers.
