Health News Roundup: Germany reports the biggest rise of COVID-19; EU to send letter to AstraZeneca and more

Updated: 18-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Germany reports the biggest rise of COVID-19; EU to send letter to AstraZeneca and more
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

The UK says vaccine roll-out to be slower than hoped but should pick up again in May

Britain said on Thursday that global supply bumps meant its vaccine roll-out would be slower than hoped in coming weeks but it expected deliveries to increase again in May, June, and July. British health officials warned on Wednesday that the world's fastest big economic roll-out of the vaccine would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29, though they did not say where the problems were.

EU to send a letter to AstraZeneca in the possible first step of legal action

The European Commission will send a letter to AstraZeneca as part of efforts to resolve a dispute with the Anglo-Swedish company over its supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Thursday. The company is required under its contract with the EU to deliver 300 million doses by the end of June, but it said last week it aimed to ship only 100 million, due to production problems and export restrictions.

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant - Oxford study

Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which also highlighted how a variant first found in South Africa poses the biggest headache for vaccine makers. Coronavirus variants with specific mutations to the spike protein are of concern because scientists worry they will reduce the efficacy of vaccines, as well as immunity gained from prior infection.

Health officials in Gaza urge wary Palestinians to have COVID-19 vaccine

Waiting for her COVID-19 vaccination in a Gaza clinic, Leena Al-Tourk, 28, a Palestinian lawyer, recalled the social pressure she faced in the conservative enclave over getting the shot. "Some people told me, are you insane? Wait until you see whether it is good or bad," she said.

Dutch watchdog reports two blood clot incidents after AstraZeneca vaccine: ANP

A Dutch watchdog has received reports of two people who developed blood clots and low platelet counts after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, news agency ANP reported on Thursday. The Dutch government paused its rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Sunday after being advised to do so by the country's medicines regulator.

Germany reports the biggest rise of COVID-19 cases in two months

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 17,504 to 2,612,268, the biggest daily rise since Jan. 22, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 227 to 74,132, while the number of new cases per 100,000 people over seven days rose to 90, compared to 86 a day earlier.

Special Report: The ex-Pfizer scientist who became an anti-vax hero

Late last year, a semi-retired British scientist co-authored a petition to Europe's medicines regulator. The petitioners made a bold demand: Halt COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Even bolder was their argument for doing so: They speculated, without providing evidence, that the vaccines could cause infertility in women.

Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe

The benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh any risks and countries across Europe should continue to use it to help save lives, the World Health Organization's European director said on Thursday. Hans Kluge noted that Europe's medicines regulators are investigating a small number of cases of blood clots in the region that have prompted around a dozen EU governments to suspend us of the AstraZeneca shot.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India and Pakistan suffer new COVID-19 surge

WHO vaccine safety panel to issue findings on AstraZeneca on Friday: spokesman

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel is now due to issue its findings on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot on Friday, a WHO spokesman said. The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety examined the data on Tuesday and reviewed reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in people who had received the shot, the agency has said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

