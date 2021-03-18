Bulgaria issues 10-day nationwide lockdown

Bulgaria issues 10-day nationwide lockdownPTI | Sofia | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:50 IST
Struggling with a surge in coronavirus infections, Bulgarian health officials announced a 10-day nationwide lockdown for schools, restaurants, theaters and shopping malls.
The new restrictions will be the last test for the center-right government of Boyko Borissov, who hopes to win a fourth term in the parliamentary elections on April 4.
The Balkan nation of 7 million has recorded 291,769 cases of the coronavirus and 11,715 confirmed deaths. Some 350,700 Bulgarians have been vaccinated with a first dose so far.
