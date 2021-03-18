Mexico authorities seize fake batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine - RDIF

Mexico authorities seize fake batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine - RDIFReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:08 IST
Authorities in Mexico have seized a batch of fake doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, responsible for exports of the drug, said on Thursday. "Earlier today Mexican authorities seized a batch of vaccines designed and packaged as Sputnik V," the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said.
"Analysis of the photographs of the seized batch, including the design of containers and labels, suggests that it is a fake substance which has nothing to do with the original vaccine," the fund said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Not a 'cardboard politician': Biden's faith forges bond with Mexico
Thirteen die in collision of truck, crowded SUV near U.S.-Mexico border
At least 15 people killed in car crash near US-Mexico border
Mexico Senate passes energy bill favouring state, fossil fuel -
U.S. probes role of human smuggling in Mexico border collision that killed 13