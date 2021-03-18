Left Menu

Mexico authorities seize fake batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine - RDIF

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:08 IST
Mexico authorities seize fake batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine - RDIF

Authorities in Mexico have seized a batch of fake doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, responsible for exports of the drug, said on Thursday. "Earlier today Mexican authorities seized a batch of vaccines designed and packaged as Sputnik V," the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said.

"Analysis of the photographs of the seized batch, including the design of containers and labels, suggests that it is a fake substance which has nothing to do with the original vaccine," the fund said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of Olive Ridley turtle mortality declines in Odisha this year: Official

The number of deaths of Olive Ridley sea turtles along the Odisha coast has come down this year as the state forest department has taken various measures for the protection of the endangered marine species and their habitats, an official sa...

NIA files charge sheet against 11 for smuggling gold worth over Rs 42 crore

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 11 people for their alleged involvement in smuggling 83 kg of gold worth over Rs 42 crore, an official said.Ravikiran Balaso Gaikwad, Pawan Kumar Mohan Gaikwad, ...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Beard back for Wales in Six Nations finale in France

Lock Adam Beard has been recalled to the starting lineup for title-chasing Wales in the only change for their final Six Nations meeting with France in Paris on Saturday, where the Grand Slam will be up for grabs.Beard started the first thre...

IPS Sanjay Pandey accuses Thackeray govt of overlooking seniority in appointments; proceeds on leave

Sanjay Pandey, DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation, who recently went on leave, on Thursday accused the Uddhav Thackeray led-government in the state of overlooking his seniority while granting position in the police department. His st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021