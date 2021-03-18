UK confirms 7 bln stg funding for health service

Britain will give a funding package of 7 billion pounds ($10 billion) to support the state-run health service through the next six months of the pandemic, the health minister confirmed on Thursday.

"This brings the total package of additional support given to our health services for COVID-19 to 92 billion pounds, with 63 billion pounds this year and 29 billion pounds for next year, the government said in a statement.

Advertisement

The funding package includes an extra 341 million pounds for adult social care. ($1 = 0.7188 pounds)

Also Read: Britain extends VAT cut for ailing hospitality sector

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)