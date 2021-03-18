More than half of all adults in England have had first COVID vaccine

More than half of all adults in England have had their first COVID-19 vaccine, the health service said on Thursday, after a bumper 708,927 first and second shots were distributed on Wednesday.

The health service said over nine in 10 people aged 65 and over have taken up the offer of a shot.

Advertisement

Also Read: Cricket-England recall spinner Bess, elect to bat in final test v India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)