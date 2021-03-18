Left Menu

Guj: Night curfew timings increased by an hour in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:27 IST
Guj: Night curfew timings increased by an hour in Ahmedabad
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the authorities in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have decided to increase the night curfew timings by an hour, an official said on Thursday.

The Gujarat government had earlier increased the night curfew timings in four major cities, including Ahmedabad, by two hours to stem the spread of the virus.

Night curfew timings earlier were from 12 am to 6 am, and then on Tuesday, timings were revised to 10 pm to 6 am.

With the detection of 298 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Thursday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation announced that instead of 10 pm, the night curfew in the city will begin from 9 pm and end at 6 am.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the officer on special duty by the government to supervise the AMC's operations amid the pandemic.

The new timing will come into effect from March 19, a release issued by the civic body stated.

The AMC has also announced that all malls and cinema halls, where people gather in large numbers, will remain shut on weekends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banks push FTSE 100 higher, while BoE spurs economic hopes

Londons FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday, with bank stocks providing the biggest boost after a spike in treasury yields, while encouraging statements from the Bank of England raised hopes over the short-term economic outlook.After falling ...

White House says U.S. aims to share extra COVID-19 vaccine doses with Mexico, Canada

The White House said on Thursday the United States aims to share extra coronavirus vaccine doses with Mexico and Canada.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the plan to share doses is not fully finalized but it is the Biden administration...

PM Modi writes letter to farmer thanking him for sharing valuable thoughts

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modis daily routine is very busy, not many people are aware that whenever he finds time, he does not miss the opportunity to respond to peoples letters and their messages. One such letter was received by Khee...

EU's drug regulator backs 'safe and effective' AstraZeneca vaccine

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021