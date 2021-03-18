Guj: Night curfew timings increased by an hour in Ahmedabad

Guj: Night curfew timings increased by an hour in AhmedabadPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:27 IST
Following a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the authorities in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have decided to increase the night curfew timings by an hour, an official said on Thursday.
The Gujarat government had earlier increased the night curfew timings in four major cities, including Ahmedabad, by two hours to stem the spread of the virus.
Night curfew timings earlier were from 12 am to 6 am, and then on Tuesday, timings were revised to 10 pm to 6 am.
With the detection of 298 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Thursday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation announced that instead of 10 pm, the night curfew in the city will begin from 9 pm and end at 6 am.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the officer on special duty by the government to supervise the AMC's operations amid the pandemic.
The new timing will come into effect from March 19, a release issued by the civic body stated.
The AMC has also announced that all malls and cinema halls, where people gather in large numbers, will remain shut on weekends.
