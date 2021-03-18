Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:40 IST
Maha CM calls for strict implementation of COVID-19 norms, curbs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked divisional commissioners to ensure that restrictions announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are implemented strictlyin view of the spike in the number of infection cases.

In a virtual meeting, Thackeray said even though the state is witnessing a steep spike in the number of daily cases, the vaccination drive has also gained momentum.

''In view of the highest number of cases on Thursday since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the district administration should speed up contact tracing and implementation of restrictions and safety protocols,'' he said.

Thackeray said administering three lakh vaccine doses daily should be the target.

Considering the rising heat, facilities like drinking water and toilets should be provided at the vaccination centres, he said.

The Centre has allowed 134 private hospitals in the state for the vaccination drive, he said.

Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas said that if the rise in daily cases continues,there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded as many as 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike since last March when the first case of coronavirus infection was detected.

This took the state's caseload to 23,96,340, while the death toll jumped to 53,138 with 58 new fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

