Danish medicines agency had 10 reports of blood clots after AstraZeneca shot

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:42 IST
Denmark's Medicines Agency said on Thursday it had registered ten reports of blood clots in people who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including one that led to death.

"The Danish Medicines Agency is processing 10 reports, where blood clots or symptoms of blood clots that have occurred after vaccination are described," the agency said in a statement.

It was not yet possible to establish a link between the cases and the vaccine, it said.

Also Read: BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says US Court Decision Favours Symbicort Patents

