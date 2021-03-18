Left Menu

EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation

The EMA's focus and primary concern has been on cases of blood clots in the head, a rare condition that's difficult to treat called cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) or a subform known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). More than 45 million of the shots have been administered across the EEA.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:50 IST
EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. The news came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) director Emer Cooke said the agency could not definitively rule out a link to blood clot incidents and the vaccine in its investigation into 30 cases of a rare blood clotting condition.

It will however update its guidance to include an explanation about the potential risks for doctors and the public, she said. The agency has been under growing pressure to clear up safety concerns after a small number of reports in recent weeks of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who have received the shot.

The agency's review covering 5 million people, included 30 cases of unusual blood disorders in people in the European Economic Area (EEA), which links 30 European countries. The EMA's focus and primary concern has been on cases of blood clots in the head, a rare condition that's difficult to treat called cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) or a subform known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

More than 45 million of the shots have been administered across the EEA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banks push FTSE 100 higher, while BoE spurs economic hopes

Londons FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday, with bank stocks providing the biggest boost after a spike in treasury yields, while encouraging statements from the Bank of England raised hopes over the short-term economic outlook.After falling ...

Man killed by wife, lover

A 32-year-old man, whose death in Rajasthans Kota district was suspected to be a case of suicide, was actually killed allegedly by his wife and her lover, police said on Thursday.Budhiprakash Meena, a resident of Lakhsanija village, was fou...

EU's drug regulator backs 'safe and effective' AstraZeneca vaccine

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use....

UK's Boris Johnson: Astra jab is safe, I'm getting mine tomorrow

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the OxfordAstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain were safe and he was due to have his Astra jab on Friday.The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021