France reports 4,246 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, new 2021 high

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in French hospitals rose by 27 to 4,246, a new 2021 high, the health ministry reported on Thursday.

The ministry also reported that the number of people who died in hospitals from the disease increased by 273.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

