France reports 4,246 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, new 2021 high

France reports 4,246 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, new 2021 highReuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:58 IST
The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in French hospitals rose by 27 to 4,246, a new 2021 high, the health ministry reported on Thursday.
The ministry also reported that the number of people who died in hospitals from the disease increased by 273.
