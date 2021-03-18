Left Menu

Italy reports 423 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 24,935 new cases

Italy reported 423 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 431 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 24,935 from 23,059 the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:03 IST
Italy reports 423 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 24,935 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy reported 423 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 431 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 24,935 from 23,059 the day before. Some 353,737 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 369,084, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 103,855 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.3 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 26,694 on Thursday, up from 26,517 a day earlier.

There were 249 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 324 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients slightly increased to 3,333 from a previous 3,317. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Boris Johnson: Astra jab is safe, I'm getting mine tomorrow

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the OxfordAstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain were safe and he was due to have his Astra jab on Friday.The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is ...

Horse racing-Five and counting for Blackmore as Cheltenham charge continues

Rachael Blackmores victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth and fifth wins of a sensational week.She steered 3-1 favourite Allaho to a romping triumph in the Ryanair Chase, her f...

European shares gain, auto rally lifts Germany to record high

Automakers lifted the German DAX share index to a record high on Thursday, while broader European stocks inched towards all-time highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest rates low despite forecasting a surge in economic g...

Banks push FTSE 100 higher, while BoE spurs economic hopes

Londons FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday, with bank stocks providing the biggest boost after a spike in treasury yields, while encouraging statements from the Bank of England raised hopes over the short-term economic outlook.After falling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021