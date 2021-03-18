UK reports 95 new COVID deaths and 6,303 new cases

The United Kingdom reported 95 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 141 a day earlier, and deaths over the past seven days were a third lower than the week before, official daily data showed. The country reported 6,303 new cases of the disease, up from 5,758 a day earlier. The seven-day total was down by 3%.

The data showed that a total 25.735 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1.879 million people had received a second dose. More than half of all adults in England have had their first dose of vaccine, the health service said earlier.

