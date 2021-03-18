Telangana guv seeks report from Health dept on rising virus

Left Menu

I am worried about the high rate of vaccine wastage in our Telangana state.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concern over the high rate of vaccine wastage and a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state and directed the Raj Bhavan officials to obtain a report from the health department.

Soundararajan, presently camping on Puducherry Raj Nivas holding additional charge as the Lt Governor of the union territory, gave the direction during a video conference held with her officials here on the developments in the state, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

''I am concerned about the high number of Covid-19 positive cases in a couple of residential schools. I am worried about the high rate of vaccine wastage in our Telangana state. When more than 70 countries are seeking our vaccine, we cannot afford to waste vaccine. All the eligible need to get vaccinated,'' the communique quoted her as saying.

The governor, a medical doctor, urged the people to strictly adhere to the preventive measures to contain the pandemic.

Telangana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases during this week, especially after a large number of infections were reported from a few schools, which started functioning recently after a prolonged closure.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed concern in the state assembly over the schools reporting virus cases while asserting that all efforts were being made by the state health department to check the spread.

