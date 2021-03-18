Mumbai records 2,877 coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise since pandemic started

Mumbai on Thursday recorded its highest-ever one-day spike of 2,877 new coronavirus cases which took the tally of cases in the city to 3,52,835, civic officials said.

With eight fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital increased to 11,555.

On October 7, Mumbai had reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the first infection in the city came to light.

Also, this is the third time when single-day cases have surpassed the 2,800-mark.

As many as 23,402 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 36,37,790.

With increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the month, the patient recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 91 per centfrom 93 per cent.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.51 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate of cases has gone down to 136 days from 417 days.

The city has 34 containment zones in slums and chawls, while 267 buildings have been sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.

Since the first case -- a Dubai-returned person -- was found in the city on March 11, 2020, cases gradually went up, before reaching a peak in September-October and then steadily went down till February.

