FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Denmark's Medicines Agency said it had ten reports of blood clots in people who received AstraZeneca's vaccine, including one that led to death, but that it could not yet establish a link. * New infections in Ukraine on Thursday spiked to their highest level since November, prompting Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday.Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:32 IST
The EU's drug watchdog said it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* France, Germany and Italy backed an EU threat to tighten vaccine exports as rifts over supply scarcity deepened. * Britain will slow its vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test a large batch, but it expects a first delivery of Moderna vaccines in coming weeks.
* More than half of all adults in England have had their first vaccine, the health service said. * Denmark's Medicines Agency said it had ten reports of blood clots in people who received AstraZeneca's vaccine, including one that led to death, but that it could not yet establish a link.
* New infections in Ukraine on Thursday spiked to their highest level since November, prompting Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday. AMERICAS
* U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least April 21. * The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Mexico and Canada in loan deals, an official told Reuters.
* Authorities in Mexico seized a batch of fake doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine en route by private plane for Honduras, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. * Chile's rapid vaccination programme has reached Antarctica, officials and researchers said, bringing relief to one of the most isolated and vulnerable outposts.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Rules singling out foreign workers for mandatory testing in parts of South Korea will soon be partially revised, diplomatic missions and commerce organisations said, after they had complained to authorities.
* Japan will lift the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on Sunday, its prime minister said, while the capital's governor warned citizens not to let down their guard. * Japan will allow professional athletes and coaches into the country if they undergo strict anti-coronavirus measures, Kyodo news agency reported.
* India and Pakistan reported a big jump in new infections, driven by a resurgence in their richest states. * Tajikistan will not refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine, reported Asia-Plus.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The African Union said African countries should continue to use AstraZeneca's vaccine, echoing WHO by saying the shot's benefits outweighed risks.
* Tanzania's leadership faced calls for smooth succession after President John Magufuli, a vocal COVID-19 sceptic who urged Tanzanians to shun mask-wearing and denounced vaccines as a Western conspiracy, died on Wednesday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Johnson & Johnson is developing several next-generation vaccines against the emerging variants of the coronavirus, its CEO said. * Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserve's policy statement a day earlier.
* The Bank of England said Britain's economic recovery was gathering pace thanks to the speed of vaccinations but its policymakers were split over the prospects for longer-term improvement. * Oil prices sank for a fifth day running on a stronger dollar, a further increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and the weight of the ever-present pandemic.
(Compiled by Juliette Portala, Sarah Morland and Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Matthew Lewis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany agrees easing of COVID-19 curbs, more testing and vaccinations
Tennis-India's Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return
Kremlin calls on France and Germany to ensure east Ukraine tensions do not cross Rubicon
Germany agrees easing of COVID-19 curbs, more testing and vaccinations
Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs - letter