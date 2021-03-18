The EU's drug watchdog said it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France, Germany and Italy backed an EU threat to tighten vaccine exports as rifts over supply scarcity deepened. * Britain will slow its vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test a large batch, but it expects a first delivery of Moderna vaccines in coming weeks.

* More than half of all adults in England have had their first vaccine, the health service said. * Denmark's Medicines Agency said it had ten reports of blood clots in people who received AstraZeneca's vaccine, including one that led to death, but that it could not yet establish a link.

* New infections in Ukraine on Thursday spiked to their highest level since November, prompting Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday. AMERICAS

* U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least April 21. * The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Mexico and Canada in loan deals, an official told Reuters.

* Authorities in Mexico seized a batch of fake doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine en route by private plane for Honduras, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. * Chile's rapid vaccination programme has reached Antarctica, officials and researchers said, bringing relief to one of the most isolated and vulnerable outposts.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Rules singling out foreign workers for mandatory testing in parts of South Korea will soon be partially revised, diplomatic missions and commerce organisations said, after they had complained to authorities.

* Japan will lift the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on Sunday, its prime minister said, while the capital's governor warned citizens not to let down their guard. * Japan will allow professional athletes and coaches into the country if they undergo strict anti-coronavirus measures, Kyodo news agency reported.

* India and Pakistan reported a big jump in new infections, driven by a resurgence in their richest states. * Tajikistan will not refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine, reported Asia-Plus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The African Union said African countries should continue to use AstraZeneca's vaccine, echoing WHO by saying the shot's benefits outweighed risks.

* Tanzania's leadership faced calls for smooth succession after President John Magufuli, a vocal COVID-19 sceptic who urged Tanzanians to shun mask-wearing and denounced vaccines as a Western conspiracy, died on Wednesday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson is developing several next-generation vaccines against the emerging variants of the coronavirus, its CEO said. * Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserve's policy statement a day earlier.

* The Bank of England said Britain's economic recovery was gathering pace thanks to the speed of vaccinations but its policymakers were split over the prospects for longer-term improvement. * Oil prices sank for a fifth day running on a stronger dollar, a further increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and the weight of the ever-present pandemic.

