QUOTES-EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation
The EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:40 IST
The EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. Following are reactions after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave an update on its views on the vaccine.
ANTONELLA VIOLA, PROFESSOR OF IMMUNOLOGY AT ITALY'S UNIVERSITY OF PADUA "EMA reiterates that the benefits outweigh the risks ... very few cases of thrombosis and in line with what would be expected anyway from the non-vaccinated population. However, they do not exclude the possibility of a link between the vaccine and these rare episodes ... and therefore pharmacovigilance will continue.
"So what we have to do is this: we must reassure everyone, these events are extremely rare and the vaccine continues to show a very high level of safety." JACQUES BATTISTONI, HEAD OF FRENCH DOCTORS' UNION MG "We are delighted with the EMA's announcement which paves the way for a restart of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine in France. General practitioners will be able to do so as soon as Friday if the French government authorizes us to do so."
