Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:45 IST
UK will get fewer vaccines in April than March, PM Johnson says
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Britain will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines in April than it got in March, but is still on course to hitting its target of offering shots to all adults by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"It is true that in the short term we're receiving fewer vaccines than we had planned for a week ago," Johnson told a media conference, saying this was because of a delay in a shipment from India's Serum Institute and because a batch in the UK needed to be retested.

"As a result, we will receive slightly fewer vaccines in April, than in March, but that is still more than we received in February, and the supply we do have will still enable us to hit the targets we have set," he said.

