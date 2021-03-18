QUOTES-EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation

Left Menu

Following are reactions after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave an update on its views on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. STEPHAN LEWANDOWSKY, AN EXPERT IN COGNITIVE PSYCHOLOGY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL, UK Risk management is "a very difficult issue, and different member states and countries may well come to different decisions on it". "Exercising precaution is one possible way in which policy makers manage risk, and it is more prevalent in European countries than the U.S. or U.K., where the emphasis is more on weighing of risks and benefits.

The EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. Following are reactions after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave an update on its views on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

STEPHAN LEWANDOWSKY, AN EXPERT IN COGNITIVE PSYCHOLOGY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL, UK Risk management is "a very difficult issue, and different member states and countries may well come to different decisions on it".

"Exercising precaution is one possible way in which policy makers manage risk, and it is more prevalent in European countries than the U.S. or U.K., where the emphasis is more on weighing of risks and benefits. "Given that the European public is generally risk averse, the suspension and careful examination of the cases by the EMA may therefore help maintain public trust in the vaccination process, even though it may also mean that more people will get sick from COVID-19 than if the vaccinations had continued."

PROF. GINO MARTINI, CHIEF SCIENTIST, ROYAL PHARMACEUTICAL SOCIETY, UK "I hope that any concerns about potential links between the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can now be discarded given the positive verdicts delivered by the EMA, the WHO and the MHRA (UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), who have all now said it is safe, effective and can continue to be used. The vaccine is playing a crucial role in protecting vulnerable groups from hospitalisation and death and helping to decrease infection rates across the UK.

"As trusted health professionals, pharmacists are playing a key role in administering COVID-19 vaccinations and have contributed enormously to the success of the programme so far. We have full confidence in these vaccines and can confidently state that pharmacists can continue administering them to patients. It is so important that we get all those at risk from the virus vaccinated as soon as possible." ANTONELLA VIOLA, PROFESSOR OF IMMUNOLOGY AT ITALY'S UNIVERSITY OF PADUA

"EMA reiterates that the benefits outweigh the risks ... very few cases of thrombosis and in line with what would be expected anyway from the non-vaccinated population. However, they do not exclude the possibility of a link between the vaccine and these rare episodes ... and therefore pharmacovigilance will continue. "So what we have to do is this: we must reassure everyone, these events are extremely rare and the vaccine continues to show a very high level of safety."

JACQUES BATTISTONI, HEAD OF FRENCH DOCTORS' UNION MG "We are delighted with the EMA's announcement which paves the way for a restart of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine in France. General practitioners will be able to do so as soon as Friday if the French government authorizes us to do so."

