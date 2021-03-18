UK' Johnson says people should not worry about EU threat to ban vaccine exports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that people should be worried about the European Union's threat to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens. "I think people no should under no anxiety or misapprehension about that," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street.

"Whatever you may hear about the pressures that different countries are under to deliver vaccines for their public, these vaccines are a multi-national effort and they are produced as the result of international cooperation and we in the UK will continue to view it in that spirit."

