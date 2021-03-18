Swedish health agency says decision on AstraZeneca vaccine pause next week

Swedish health agency says decision on AstraZeneca vaccine pause next weekReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:09 IST
Sweden needs "a few days" to decide whether to restart paused vaccinations with AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine after the European Union's drug regulator said on Thursday the shots were safe and effective. "The Public Health Agency needs a few days to analyze the situation and how the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used in Sweden," Johan Carlson told reporters at a news conference.
"Next week we will say the position we are taking on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine." EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
