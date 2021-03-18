French PM to receive AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday - BFM TV

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will be inoculated on Friday with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, French TV station BFM TV reported.

The European Union's drug watchdog said earlier on Thursday it was still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.

Castex is due to outline new COVID restrictions for France at a news conference later on Thursday.

