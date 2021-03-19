France to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations -prime minister

France will resume vaccinating people against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday, adding he will receive the vaccine on Friday afternoon.

"The AstraZeneca COVID-19 is effective, as underlined by the European regulator. It only has relatively rare side effects ... it has a positive risk/reward ratio," Castex said.

