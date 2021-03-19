France to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations -prime minister
France will resume vaccinating people against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday, adding he will receive the vaccine on Friday afternoon. "The AstraZeneca COVID-19 is effective, as underlined by the European regulator. It only has relatively rare side effects ... it has a positive risk/reward ratio," Castex said.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:02 IST
France will resume vaccinating people against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday, adding he will receive the vaccine on Friday afternoon.
"The AstraZeneca COVID-19 is effective, as underlined by the European regulator. It only has relatively rare side effects ... it has a positive risk/reward ratio," Castex said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Castex
- AstraZeneca
- Jean Castex
- French
- France
- European
ALSO READ
Czech Republic declines intermediary's offer for AstraZeneca vaccines
Cambodian PM gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, defends Chinese vaccine
German vaccine authority recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for older people - FAZ newspaper
Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine data encouraging - WHO
Germany to give single AstraZeneca vaccine dose to COVID-19 patients