84 new cases push Odisha's COVID-19 tally to 3,38,489

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,38,489 on Thursday as 84 more people, including 12 students of a private college in Cuttack, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Also, 66 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 99.24 per cent.

Forty-nine new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 35 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of new cases at 25, followed by Sundergarh (10) and Bargarh (nine), he said.

''Twelve students of a private college are among the new patients. They have been quarantined in the institute's hostel. Efforts are being made to trace their contacts,'' a health official of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation said.

The college will remain closed for 10 days as a precautionary measure, he said.

Odisha now has 595 active cases, while 3,35,923 people have recovered from the disease to date.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,918 as no fresh fatality has been reported since March 13.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities.

The state has so far tested over 87.12 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 24,984 on Wednesday.

Odisha has administered 15 lakh doses of COVID vaccines to health workers, frontline personnel and senior citizens in a span of 51 days from January 16 to March 18.

While the first five lakh beneficiaries were inoculated in 30 days, the next five lakh target was met in 15 days while the third five lakh people got vaccinated in only 6 days.

