Left Menu

Portugal to resume use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:37 IST
Portugal to resume use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal will lift a temporary suspension on the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the country's health authority announced on Thursday, following a statement by the EU's drug watchdog that the shot's benefits outweighed its risks.

The southern European nation was one of several countries that suspended the use of the vaccine earlier this week after reports of blood disorders among those who had taken the vaccine.

Portugal, which hopes to vaccinate 70% of its 10 million population by the end of summer, has already given the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 173,000 people, including Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Bidens Central Intelligence Agency director. In a show of bipartisanship unusual in the bitterly divided chamber, the Senate backed Burns by unanim...

Normalcy likely to return Odisha Assembly after BJP MLAs meet CM

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said that he is hopeful on the return of normalcy in the House after the agitating BJP MLAs met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, following which the co-operation minister was asked to give a state...

Lebanon Hezbollah chief will support new cabinet if announced Monday

Lebanons Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday he would support a new Cabinet if announced on Monday after a scheduled meeting between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri but warned that a go...

Putin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he and U.S. President Joe Biden should have talks broadcast live in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low.Putin,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021