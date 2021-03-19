Left Menu

FACTBOX-Parisians banned from regional travel as new local lockdown starts

Paris and the Ile-de-France region around it, as well as several other areas where the COVID-19 epidemic is accelerating, will start a new four-week lockdown this weekend but confinement measures will not be as strict as in previous nationwide lockdowns, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Paris and the Ile-de-France region around it, as well as several other areas where the COVID-19 epidemic is accelerating, will start a new four-week lockdown this weekend but confinement measures will not be as strict as in previous nationwide lockdowns, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. REGIONS

The new regional lockdowns will apply to 16 of France's nearly 100 departments, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, the northern region of Hauts de France, Seine-Maritime, Alpes-Maritimes and the Eure region. The measures could be extended to other regions if necessary.

TIMING The new measures will take effect from Friday at midnight and will last four weeks.

A nationwide curfew at 1800 CET that has been in place since January will be moved back to 1900 CET nationwide. LOCKDOWN MEASURES

Citizens in the newly locked-down areas will not be allowed to travel between French regions. Physical exercise must be done within a radius of 10 km from one's home but unlike during the previous lockdowns there is no limit on how long one can be outdoors.

People will be required to fill in a form explaining their reasons for being outdoors when they leave their house. SCHOOLS

Kindergardens, schools and universities will remain open throughout the lockdown. SHOPS

Only shops selling essential goods will be allowed to remain open. That will include bookshops. (Compiled by Paris Newsroom)

