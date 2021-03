BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says UK And EU Regulatory Agencies Confirm Covid-19 Vaccine Astrazeneca Is Safe And Effective

AstraZeneca PLC: * UK AND EU REGULATORY AGENCIES CONFIRM COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA IS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE, 18 MARCH 2021

* WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE USE OF COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA * COMPANY RECOGNISES AND WILL IMPLEMENT THE RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE PRAC, INCLUDING THE UPDATE OF THE PRODUCT INFORMATION

Advertisement

* WELCOME THE REGULATORS' DECISIONS WHICH AFFIRM THE OVERWHELMING BENEFIT OF OUR VACCINE IN STOPPING THE PANDEMIC Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3cMgaZh] Further company coverage:

Also Read: Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC effective against P1; Buenos Aires welcomes nightlife and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)