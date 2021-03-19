Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 196,606 - health ministry

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 196,606 - health ministryReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-03-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 02:09 IST
Mexico has registered 6,726 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 698 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,182,188 cases and 196,606 deaths, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
