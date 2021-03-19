Health News Roundup: Paris goes into lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages; U.S. administers 115.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox: Countries resuming AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after investigation into blood clots

The European medicines regulator said on Thursday the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks after an investigation into blood clots, prompting several countries to say they will resume use of the vaccine. At least 17 countries had suspended or delayed the vaccine after reports of blood clots in people who have received the shot.

U.S. administers 115.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 115,730,008 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 151,108,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

Britain to slow vaccine rollout due to supply crunch in India, testing of big batch

Britain will have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test the stability of an additional 1.7 million doses. Supply constraints are the biggest threat to Britain's vaccine rollout - currently the swiftest among the world's major economies - and health officials warned that the programme would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29.

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Germany, France and other European nations announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after EU and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot, saying its benefits outweigh the risks. Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend use of the shot, the latest challenge for AstraZeneca's ambition to produce a "vaccine for the world", as the global death toll from the coronavirus passes 2.8 million.

Czech government extends pandemic restrictions on movement, no date for easing

The Czech government has agreed to extend restrictions on movement among districts beyond March 21 until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs slowly, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Thursday. The restrictions, introduced at the beginning of March on top of the closure of schools, shops and most services and compulsory wearing of FFP2 masks, ban people from moving beyond district boundaries except for work commute and other serious reasons.

Paris goes into lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages

France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course. Since late January, when he defied the calls of scientists and some in his government to lock the country down, Macron has said he would do whatever it took to keep the euro zone's second largest economy as open as possible.

U.S. to share 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with Mexico, Canada

The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, bowing to pressure to share vaccine with its allies. Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and Canada is to receive 1.5 million doses, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

UK backs continued use of AstraZeneca vaccine after five cases of rare blood clots

Britain's medicines regulator on Thursday gave its continued backing to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, saying the benefits outweighed the risks after finding there had been five cases of a rare brain blood clot among 11 million administered shots. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that use of the vaccine should continue while the five reports were investigated, and one official said that the rollout would likely continue even if a link was proved.

Biden says 65% of people 65 or older have received at least one COVID vaccine shot

President Joe Biden on Thursday said 65% of Americans who are 65 years and older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Biden also said his administration will meet its goal of giving out 100 million vaccine shots on Friday.

Special Report: The ex-Pfizer scientist who became an anti-vax hero

Late last year, a semi-retired British scientist co-authored a petition to Europe's medicines regulator. The petitioners made a bold demand: Halt COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Even bolder was their argument for doing so: They speculated, without providing evidence, that the vaccines could cause infertility in women.

(With inputs from agencies.)