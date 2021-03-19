India's coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months

India's coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three monthsReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 09:55 IST
India reported 39,726 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest in more than three months, as the worst-hit states, such as western industrialized Maharashtra, adopted fresh curbs to restrain the spread of the disease.
The tally of infections stands at 11.51 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 154 to 159,370, data from the health ministry showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
