Left Menu

NZ providing support to PNG following increase in COVID-19 cases

“New Zealand is very concerned by the worsening COVID-19 situation in Papua New Guinea, and have agreed to assist where we can,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:06 IST
NZ providing support to PNG following increase in COVID-19 cases
“We remain in close contact with counterparts in the Government of Papua New Guinea and stand ready to assist further as areas for additional support become clear,” Nanaia Mahuta said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

New Zealand is providing support to Papua New Guinea following a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced.

"New Zealand is very concerned by the worsening COVID-19 situation in Papua New Guinea, and have agreed to assist where we can," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"New Zealand is committed to supporting our Pacific neighbours through these unprecedented times. We need to look beyond our own borders in the fight to eradicate COVID-19."

"We are providing support to the Government of Papua New Guinea as it identifies and responds to emergency needs created by the pandemic. PPE remains a priority as the health system feels the pressure, so a New Zealand Defence Force flight is scheduled to deliver PPE from Auckland to Port Moresby on Saturday."

"We are also making funding available to the New Zealand High Commission in Port Moresby to respond to needs on the ground, as requested by partners in Papua New Guinea."

PPE kits comprising of hand sanitiser, goggles, biohazard bags, Milton sterilising tablets, shoe covers, sharps boxes, infrared thermometers, swabs, gloves, gowns, surgical masks and face shields will be sufficient to treat 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

The support announced today is in addition to the $6 million in COVID-19 related support that New Zealand has provided to Papua New Guinea over the last year, including budget support, medical supplies and equipment. New Zealand has also contributed to the World Health Organisation's Papua New Guinea office to support its COVID-19 response plan and has supported community-level COVID-19 risk reduction efforts through New Zealand NGOs and their local partners.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Papua New Guinea who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular the whānau of the people who have tragically lost their lives."

"We remain in close contact with counterparts in the Government of Papua New Guinea and stand ready to assist further as areas for additional support become clear," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Morecambe's Songo'o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songoo has been suspended for six games after admitting an FA charge of making a homophobic comment during a League Two fourth-tier match against Tranmere Rovers in January. Songoo was sent off after using foul and...

IBM expands global cloud footprint with new Multizone Region in Brazil

IBM on Thursday announced the opening of its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region MZR in Brazil to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and help foster business growth in Latin America.The latest Multizone Region in Brazil builds on IBMs existing d...

AfDB and Uganda sign $229.5m agreement for Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project

The African Development Bank and the Government of Uganda Tuesday signed a 229.5 million financing agreement for the first phase of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project, which will cut travel time and boost trade along an important artery l...

Odd News Roundup: Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom;

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up the coopAn Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021