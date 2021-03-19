Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 17,482; Brazil's coronavirus outbreak and more

19-03-2021
Brazil's coronavirus outbreak spirals out of control

the country is facing a dangerous new shortage, threatening to drive fatalities even higher: a lack of staff in intensive care units. Some medical professionals are burned out after months of grueling, soul-sapping work. Others are simply unable to keep up with the endless flow of critical COVID-19 patients pushing the country's healthcare system to the brink.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17,482 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,482 to 2,629,750, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 226 to 74,358, the tally showed.

Health Canada follows European regulators in backing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Canada's health department on Thursday joined its European counterparts in backing AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, saying the shots were not associated with an overall increase in blood clots. "Health Canada confirms that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in protecting Canadians from COVID-19 continue to outweigh the risks," the regulator said in a statement.

