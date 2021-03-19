Left Menu

Tanzania to swear-in new president on Friday after death of Magufuli

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was due to be sworn in as president on Friday, a government official said, an historic move that is set to make her the East African country's first female head of state.

Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:21 IST
Tanzania to swear-in new president on Friday after death of Magufuli
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SuluhuSamia)

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was due to be sworn in as president on Friday, a government official said, a historic move that is set to make her the East African country's first female head of state. Hassan's ascension to the presidency comes after the death of President John Magufuli, 61, whose death due to heart disease was announced on Wednesday, more than two weeks after he was last seen in public.

Magufuli's absence since Feb. 27 had fuelled speculation about his health and sparked rumors he had contracted COVID-19, although officials had denied he was ill. In a tweet on Friday morning, confirmed by the presidency, government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said Vice President Hassan, 61, will be sworn in at 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Friday.

According to Tanzania's constitution, the vice president serves out the remainder of the term of a president who dies in office. Magufuli, who was first elected in 2015, secured a second five-year term in polls in October last year. Described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder, Hassan is poised to be the country's first female president and the first to be born in Zanzibar, the archipelago that forms part of the union of the Republic of Tanzania.

Her leadership style is seen as a potential contrast from Magufuli, a brash populist who earned the nickname 'Bulldozer' for muscling through policies and who drew criticism for his intolerance of dissent. On Thursday the opposition had called for quickly swearing-in Hassan to avoid a constitutional vacuum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and heres how Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will b...

Flexible workspaces to lease 3 million square feet of space in 2021: Colliers

In 2021, flexible workspace operators are likely to lease about 3 million square feet of space across the top six Indian cities, as operators are likely to focus on signing large enterprise-level deals and cut down on speculative centers. D...

Hope for mango traders in Pune as customers increase

Punes Alphonso mangoes traders, who had suffered losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe that the situation is improving as the demand and price of mangoes have witnessed a spike this year. Last year, due to coronavirus outbr...

Netflix's 'Ajeeb Daastaans' teaser out, film to release on April 16

The release date of Netflixs upcoming anthology Ajeeb Daastaans was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film on Friday. The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021