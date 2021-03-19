Left Menu

Papua New Guinea orders restrictions as COVID-19 numbers climb

Papua New Guinea will tighten internal border controls, restrict personal movement, and enforce mask-wearing in public from next week, as the country confronts a steep rise in COVID-19 infections. The authorities in the Pacific island nation of 9 million people also said they will ban mass gatherings, close schools, and may order burials in a "designated mass grave" as part of sweeping measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Port Moresby | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:48 IST
Papua New Guinea orders restrictions as COVID-19 numbers climb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Papua New Guinea will tighten internal border controls, restrict personal movement, and enforce mask-wearing in public from next week, as the country confronts a steep rise in COVID-19 infections.

The authorities in the Pacific island nation of 9 million people also said they will ban mass gatherings, close schools, and may order burials in a "designated mass grave" as part of sweeping measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. PNG has recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with hundreds of new daily cases. Total cases stand at just under 2,500 and deaths at 31, but health experts believe the true numbers are likely much higher.

Neighbouring Australia has pledged 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine for PNG health workers and asked the European Union to release 1 million doses of its supply, as local media reported patients being turned away from overrunning hospitals. New Zealand also said on Friday it was sending PNG enough personal protective equipment kits to treat 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

The social distancing measures being imposed from Monday will remain in force until the end of the declaration of the pandemic unless revoked earlier by officials, PNG pandemic response controller David Manning said in a statement. "Authorised officers" would be tasked with enforcing compliance and anybody found breaching the rules could be penalized, the statement added, without providing further detail.

Though far-reaching, the measures do not go as far as the strict stay-home orders and border closures imposed over the past year in parts of Australia, where local transmission has been all but eliminated. The PNG ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people includes exemptions for religious gatherings of up to 50 if worshippers follow social distancing requirements. Shops can open 13 hours a day and restaurants 15 hours.

Domestic flights are allowed if travelers undertake temperature checks and produce a negative COVID-19 test result. Travel between the country's 22 provinces can continue for purposes like essential business, healthcare, and returning home. "The outbreak in PNG is rapidly escalating, with hospitals and clinics overwhelmed and many health workers already infected," MSF Australia Executive Director Jennifer Tierney said in a statement.

"What's needed is a bigger response, now, before the situation gets out of control." State-owned Ok Tedi Mining Ltd on Friday began a two-week suspension at its copper mine in the Western Province, the area hardest hit outside the capital Port Moresby.

The Australian government earlier this week suspended travel exemptions that had allowed fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) mining and energy workers to travel between the two countries

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and heres how Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will b...

Flexible workspaces to lease 3 million square feet of space in 2021: Colliers

In 2021, flexible workspace operators are likely to lease about 3 million square feet of space across the top six Indian cities, as operators are likely to focus on signing large enterprise-level deals and cut down on speculative centers. D...

Hope for mango traders in Pune as customers increase

Punes Alphonso mangoes traders, who had suffered losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe that the situation is improving as the demand and price of mangoes have witnessed a spike this year. Last year, due to coronavirus outbr...

Netflix's 'Ajeeb Daastaans' teaser out, film to release on April 16

The release date of Netflixs upcoming anthology Ajeeb Daastaans was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film on Friday. The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021