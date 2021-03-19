Left Menu

Hungary to start reopening after inoculating quarter of its people -PM

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:25 IST
File photo.

Hospitals in Hungary are coping with a record wave of infections and there is light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic but the country cannot yet re-open, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"There is a good chance (we) will have a free summer," Orban told public radio, adding that the central European country of 10 million can start the first stage of re-opening once inoculations reach 2.5 million, up from 1.5 million now.

