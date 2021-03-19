Left Menu

UK to pilot COVID-19 certificates to reopen sports events

Britain will pilot using COVID-19 certificates to re-open sport to fans, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Friday, saying it was crucial to get crowds back to major events this summer for the future of the industry. I'm really worried about the future of those industries," he added, also referring to theatres.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:58 IST
UK to pilot COVID-19 certificates to reopen sports events

Britain will pilot using COVID-19 certificates to re-open sport to fans, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Friday, saying it was crucial to get crowds back to major events this summer for the future of the industry. "Another thing that we are considering is a COVID certification, and we'll be testing whether we can use COVID certification to help facilitate the return of sports," Dowden, whose department is responsible for sport, said.

"(We're) working with many, many people to see how we can get people back safely in large numbers, because if we don't manage to do it this summer... I'm really worried about the future of those industries," he added, also referring to theatres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US, China spar over world order during their first meeting under Biden

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Friday bluntly told Chinas top diplomats that its actions threatened the rules-based order that maintains global stability, as the two countries had a tense exchange during their first in-person high-le...

Lockdown worries, oil drag European stocks lower

European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains, after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.The pan-European STOXX 600 fel...

FTSE 100 falls as high bond yields, energy stocks weigh

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Friday, hit by higher bond yields globally, while energy stocks dropped as fresh COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe dampened hopes of a swift recovery in demand. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.2, with oil hea...

Kerala polls: Actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar starts campaigning for BJP

Actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar who was BJPs star campaigner in the recently concluded local body polls on Friday began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. Kumar who is contesting from Trivandrum central constit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021