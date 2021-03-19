Left Menu

IMA urges test, trace, appropriate treatment protocol to overcome second COVID-19 wave

In a bid to counter the second wave of coronavirus, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday said that it has urged all stakeholders to come forward with the more dedicated test, trace and carry on an appropriate protocol for treatment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to counter the second wave of coronavirus, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday said that it has urged all stakeholders to come forward with the more dedicated test, trace and carry on an appropriate protocol for treatment. In an official statement, the medical association also warned that people should not fall prey to the un-scientific selfish centred promotion of certain drug and procedures.

"IMA urges all of us to come forward with the more dedicated test, trace and carry on an appropriate protocol for treating without falling prey to the un-scientific selfish centred promotion of certain drug and procedures," it stated. The association also requested the eligible public to take the vaccine at the earliest and also imbibe the coronavirus appropriate behaviour.

"We request all our people to kindly take vaccination at the earliest, spiritually adopt the principles of the covid appropriate behaviours like physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and appropriate masking to protect the people from the spread of infection, test, trace and appropriate treatments as promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be our tool to protect us from this pandemic," the statement added. Sharing its views on how to control the spread of the virus with the ongoing elections, IMA said: "Covid protocol should be strictly enforced during the election rituals and more care to improve the physical infrastructure of having well-ventilated rooms, restrictions of continuous or cumulative contact time etc. in schools and polling booths."

The body has also appealed to the public not to panic as the country is fully empowered to treat the acute effects of this disease and hence use designated centres of excellence for early treatment if you contact the disease and also avoid unnecessary travel and public gatherings. (ANI)

