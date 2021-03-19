Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president

Left Menu

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as president on Friday, becoming the first female head of state in the east African country after the death from heart disease of president John Magufuli, Africa's most vocal COVID-19 sceptic. Hassan, 61, was sworn in at State House in the country's commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:13 IST
Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as president on Friday, becoming the first female head of state in the east African country after the death from heart disease of president John Magufuli, Africa's most vocal COVID-19 sceptic.

Hassan, 61, was sworn in at State House in the country's commercial capital Dar es Salaam. She assumes the presidency following Wednesday's announcement of the death of Magufuli after a more than a two-week absence from public life that drew speculation about his health. In a statement, the presidency said Hassan would address the nation after being sworn in and would also hold a cabinet meeting.

The absence of Magufuli since Feb. 27 had sparked rumours he had contracted the disease, although officials had denied he was ill. Hassan said he had died of heart disease. Described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder, Hassan will also be the country's first president born in Zanzibar, the archipelago that forms part of the union of the Republic of Tanzania.

Her leadership style is seen as a potential contrast from Magufuli, a brash populist who earned the nickname 'Bulldozer' for muscling through policies and who drew criticism for his intolerance of dissent, which his government denied. The new president will be faced with the task of healing a country that was polarized during the Magufuli years, analysts said, and building her own political base to govern effectively.

Hassan will also be faced with a decision on whether to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the country of 58 million people. Under Magufuli, the government said it would not procure any vaccines until the country's own experts had reviewed them. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed, Lincoln Feast Kim Coghill, William Maclean)

