Australia seeks vaccine aid for Papua New Guinea

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is working with US, Indian and Japanese partners to provide emergency coronavirus vaccine to Papua New Guinea.

Australia has provided 8,000 AstraZeneca doses from its own stockpile to its nearest neighbor after an explosion of infections in the South Pacific island nation in recent weeks.

Morrison said Friday that the European Union has yet to respond to his recent request for 1 million AstraZeneca doses contracted by Australia to be sent to Papua New Guinea as soon as possible.

He says that "it's not right for advanced countries in Europe to deny the supply of vaccines to developing countries who need it desperately like Papua New Guinea."

