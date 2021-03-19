The Latest: Bosnian capital begins virus lockdown measures

Authorities in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo have implemented lockdown measures to counter soaring coronavirus infections.

The Sarajevo government said a nighttime curfew will start on Friday, from 9 PM until 5 AM. All bars and restaurants will shut down starting Saturday, except for food deliveries.

Authorities say the measures are necessary because of a "drastically worsened" epidemiological situation in the city.

Bosnia has seen a huge spike in daily new infections which have soared to over 1,700 from just a few hundred a few weeks ago. This has put pressure on the already weak health system and caused a spike in deaths from COVID-19.

The Balkan nation of 3.3 million is yet to start mass vaccination of its citizens. The country has kept relaxed measures and ski resorts open throughout the winter season.

Many parts of Central and Eastern Europe are also seeing surges in new infections, which experts blame on more transmissible virus variants like the one first found in Britain.

