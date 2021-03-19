Left Menu

Philippines posts record daily COVID-19 cases, approves Russian vaccine

A new wave of cases in the Philippines, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, is threatening hopes of a strong economic rebound after a record contraction last year and the loss of millions of jobs. The health ministry said there were now 648,066 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12,900 deaths, including 13 more fatalities on Friday.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:44 IST
Philippines posts record daily COVID-19 cases, approves Russian vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines recorded 7,103 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a record daily increase in infections, as authorities tightened coronavirus curbs in the capital and approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. A new wave of cases in the Philippines, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, is threatening hopes of a strong economic rebound after a record contraction last year and the loss of millions of jobs.

The health ministry said there were now 648,066 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12,900 deaths, including 13 more fatalities on Friday. "The ministry continues to appeal for us to stay home and avoid going out if not necessary," it said. The previous record was 6,958 cases on Aug. 10.

The latest outbreak is again concentrated on the congested Manila region and includes the more transmissible variants. The coronavirus task force on Friday reduced the number allowed at religious gatherings and conferences to 30% of capacity from the previous 50% until April 4.

It also ordered cinemas, driving schools, libraries, museums, and cockfighting arenas to close. The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

It is the fourth to get emergency use authorization after Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac. "The known and potential benefits of the Gamaleya Sputnik V vaccine...outweigh the known and potential risks," FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said, adding that interim data showed the vaccine had an efficacy of 91.6% in age groups 18 and older.

U.S. vaccine makers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have made inquiries about the documents needed for emergency use approval but have yet to file applications, Domingo said. The Philippines launched its inoculation drive on March 1 and has received delivery of 1.125 million donated doses of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The government plans to roll out 140.5 million shots by December, to inoculate 70 million adults in a bid to achieve herd immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin, on possible new Cold War, says: we always hope for best but prepare for worst

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia.President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and...

Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agencys recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.Siti on Friday said t...

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over alleged rape, murder case of minors in Walayar

The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder case of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district. The Court also said that the state government sh...

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzanias first female president at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the countrys largest city.Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her rig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021