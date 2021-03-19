German minister says may have to re-impose some COVID curbs

German health minister Jens Spahn on Friday dampened hopes that further coronavirus restrictions will be lifted saying rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed.

"The rising case numbers may mean that we cannot take further opening steps in the weeks to come. On the contrary, we may even have to take steps backwards," Spahn told a weekly news conference.

