Left Menu

German minister says may have to re-impose some COVID curbs

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:50 IST
German minister says may have to re-impose some COVID curbs
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

German health minister Jens Spahn on Friday dampened hopes that further coronavirus restrictions will be lifted saying rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed.

"The rising case numbers may mean that we cannot take further opening steps in the weeks to come. On the contrary, we may even have to take steps backwards," Spahn told a weekly news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin, on possible new Cold War, says: we always hope for best but prepare for worst

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia.President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and...

Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agencys recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.Siti on Friday said t...

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over alleged rape, murder case of minors in Walayar

The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder case of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district. The Court also said that the state government sh...

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzanias first female president at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the countrys largest city.Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her rig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021