German coronavirus cases rising exponentially - RKI

The number of coronavirus infections in Germany is rising exponentially, a public health official said on Friday.

Lars Schaade, vice-president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases urged people not to travel over the Easter holiday period to contain the number of cases.

There was a risk that Germany could be in a similar situation by Easter as it was in at Christmas, he said.

