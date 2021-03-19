French PM Castex to get AstraZeneca vaccine at 1330 GMT on Friday - BFM TV

French PM Castex to get AstraZeneca vaccine at 1330 GMT on Friday - BFM TVReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:21 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Begin military hospital near Paris at 1330 GMT on Friday, reported BFM TV.
Castex had said earlier on Thursday that he would receive the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, as part of efforts to restore public confidence in the product.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
