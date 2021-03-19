French PM Castex to get AstraZeneca vaccine at 1330 GMT on Friday - BFM TV

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Begin military hospital near Paris at 1330 GMT on Friday, reported BFM TV.

Castex had said earlier on Thursday that he would receive the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, as part of efforts to restore public confidence in the product.

