Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agency's recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.

Siti on Friday said the vaccines would be distributed to regions in Indonesia and urged people not to be afraid of vaccination. The agency earlier said its benefits outweigh risks and recommended its use.

