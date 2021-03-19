Left Menu

Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:23 IST
Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official
Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agency's recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.

Siti on Friday said the vaccines would be distributed to regions in Indonesia and urged people not to be afraid of vaccination. The agency earlier said its benefits outweigh risks and recommended its use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

