Germany could imagine signing deal for Sputnik V shot, minister says

Germany could imagine signing deal for Sputnik V shot, minister saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:05 IST
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday he would be in favour of signing a national supply deal with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19.
"I can also well imagine that we conclude contracts - and conclude them quickly," he told a weekly news conference, adding that Germany was in close contact with Russia on questions to do with the vaccine.
A prerequisite, however, is that there is more detail on how many doses could be delivered, he said. "I am actually very much in favour of us doing it nationally if the European Union does not do something."
